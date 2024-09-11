Princess Beatrice, Eugenie issue first statement after Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery 

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie made first public appearance after Kate Middleton shared delightful update on beating cancer after 9 months of preventive chemotherapy.
The York sisters attended a special garden party at Haven House Children's Hospice on Tuesday afternoon, where they greeted the children and their families.
Beatrice and Eugenie also spoke to the staff of Haven House Children's Hospice in Woodford Green, Essex.
During their joint appearance the sister duo also planted a commemorative tree in the hospice's garden.
Addressing to the gathering Eugnie noted, “I was so lucky to visit Haven House Hospice with my sister.”
She continued, "Haven House Children's Hospice in Woodford Green, London, fund specialist care to children who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.”
"It was so incredible to see the caring work they do and meet some of the children and families whose lives are changed by the care and support they receive here,” she added.
Meanwhile, Beatrice also expressed gratitude noting, "This hospice is a beacon of love and support for so many families.”
"The compassion and care provided here is truly inspiring, and it is a privilege to be part of this special day,” she added.
Beatrice rocked a navy dress during her first outing, while Princess Eugenie wore a polka dot maxi dress, seemingly a nod to Princess Kate as she wore a breezy summer dress in her heartfelt video message.