Kareena Kapoor makes gushing confession about husband Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor has opened up about the undying love of husband Saif Ali Khan in a new statement.
The Jab We Met starlet also got candid about ageing and revealed that he does not need Botox or any cosmetic enhancements.
During a latest conversation with Harpers Bazaar, Kareena, 43, revealed that Saif finds her attractive the way she is.
She explained, “Age is a part of beauty. It’s not about fighting lines or trying to look younger; it’s about embracing and loving the age you’re at. Self-care means taking time for myself, whether it’s spending quality moments with friends, cooking with Saif. I’m 44 and have never felt better.”
The Crew actress added, “I don’t feel the need for Botox or any cosmetic enhancements. My husband finds me sexy, my friends say I look amazing, and my films are thriving. I play roles that reflect my age and am proud of it. I want people to see me for who I am and appreciate that.”
Kareena concluded the discussion on being “proud” of herself for playing roles that reflect her age.