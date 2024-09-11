Trending

Arjun Kapoor reaches Malaika Arora's mom residence to offer condolences

Malaika Arora's beloved dad Anil Arora commits suicide on September 11, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Arjun Kapoor was spotted visiting Malaika Arora’s family residence following the news of her father Anil Arora’s passing!

Bollywood actress Malaika Aroara’s father has reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace and the 2 States actor was one of the first celebs to have reached the house.

In a video going viral for all the right reasons, Arora’s ex-boyfriend Arjun was seen entering her mother’s residence in shock.


On seeing the actor entering the home base, her ardent fans rushed to comment. While one called her 'the hero' others expressed surprise at the current state of affairs.

Prior to this, the Happy New Year starlet's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan also visited shortly after hearing the news.

Also the mom of one, who was in Pune for work, rushed to Mumbai owing to her beloved dad’s suicide attempt.

The police has yet to investigate the potential reasons behind the suicide. As per officials, Malaika was not at home when her father took the drastic step.

As for Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, the duo have been dating since 2018. Recent rumors suggested that the duo have broken up. However, her manager has denied all the reports of the split.  

