 Chris Hemsworth brings wife, kids to 'Transformers One' Sydney premiere

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Chris Hemsworth gets backed by family at Transformers One premiere.

Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky graced the red carpet of his upcoming film in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, September 10.

The couple was accompanied by their 10-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, who posed for a heartwarming family photo.

Hemsworth, dressed in a gray suit while Pataky, looked stunning in a burgundy red jumpsuit. The duo were beaming with pride as they walked the red carpet with their sons.

The twins, who are already showing signs of their parents' good looks, opted for stylish outfits, with one wearing a blue button-down shirt and black pants, and the other sporting a white shirt and blue jeans.

The family of five, including 12-year-old daughter India Rose, who wasn't present at the premiere, has been a constant source of support for Hemsworth.

In fact, his kids played a significant role in his decision to take on the role of Orion Pax a.k.a. Optimus Prime in the film.

Hemsworth often shares sweet moments with his family on social media, including a recent video where he showcased his hairdressing skills on his sons.

 Chris Hemsworth's upcoming American animated science fiction action film Transformers One is set to hit the theaters on September, 14.

