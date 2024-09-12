Mawra Hocane's romantic musical 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to re-release in India

Mawra Hocane's Bollywood romantic musical, Sanam Teri Kasam, is all set to re-release in Indian theaters this October.
This comes as a part of the growing trend in India of revisiting classic films.
Sanam Teri Kasam resonated with audiences and critics alike at the time of original release in 2016, particularly for its popular soundtracks like Tera Chehra and Kheech Meri Photo topping the charts.
In addition to the re-release, the makers have announced a sequel, Sanam Teri Kasam 2, with Harshvardhan Rane returning as the lead.
However, the makers are currently looking for a director to helm the project.
The film's directors, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, have confirmed that the sequel will move ahead with Harshvardhan Rane's character and explore what happens to him after Mawra's character dies in the first outing.
The music for the sequel is expected to be its backbone, just like the first film.
According to the sources, the sequel of Sanam Teri Qasam has been titled Jaanam Teri Kasam and it will have a vibe similar to Shraddha Kapoor and Aditi Roy Kapoor’s Aashiqui 2.