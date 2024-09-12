Royal

Meghan Markle gives 4-word response on Kate Middleton’s cancer victory

Princess of Wales announced last week that she completed her chemotherapy treatment

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024


Meghan Markle has seemingly broken silence on Kate MIddleton’s cancer victory in her latest outing.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in a paparazzi pictures leaving Godmothers, a new bookstore in Summerland, last week.

She was carrying a matchbook keychain by Anya Hindmarch, which had a four words message to the Prince of Wales.

The $310 expensive keyring, had “Take What You Need” written on it, which seemed like she was offering uplifting words like hugs, love, patience to Kate.

Meghan wore a huge straw sun hat, blue sweater, her gold Cartier Juste un Clou necklace for the outing.

Furthermore, Catherine announced last week that she finally completed her chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with cancer in March 2024.

She said in her message, “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

In the viral video message, Princess Kate, Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were enjoying their summer holidays at the Balmoral Castle.

Royal News

Prince Harry insults his royal roots at new bookstore launch
Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event
Prince Harry plans ‘unusual afterparty’ for 40th birthday
Prince William says Kate Middleton still has ‘a long way to go’ for recovery
Kate Middleton’s new family video contained hidden gems you missed
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie issue first statement after Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery
King Charles takes harsh action as Prince Harry asks for special security
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news about family’s future
King Charles ‘fears’ Prince Harry, Meghan's action mirrors Diana's legacy
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s deep talks after shocking royal revelations