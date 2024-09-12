Royal

King Charles releases delightful video after Kate Middleton's cancer update

King Charles welcomed New Zealand's women rugby team at Buckingham palace on Wednesday

  • September 12, 2024


King Charles beamed with joy as he received a hug from the Black Ferns, New Zealand’s rugby team joined the monarch at the Buckingham palace on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

In a delightful video shared by Royal Family’s Instagram account from the palace, Charles appeared in good spirits and better health condition amid cancer battle.

The Instagram reel which saw Charles interacting with the rugby players set to play against England’s team, Red Roses, sent a wave of relief among royal fans.

King Charles was apparently filled with happiness as he received an “unexpected” group hug from the team, his eyes popped up with joy.

Alongside the video, the Royal Family penned a sweet note that read, “Thank you, @blackferns, for dropping into Buckingham Palace during your end of year tour!”

Buckingham palace added, “Last night, The King welcomed the Black Ferns rugby team ahead of their match against the Red Roses at Twickenham this weekend and received an unexpected group hug in return!”

Shortly after the video was shared, royal fans flooded the comments section cherishing monarch’s improving health.

One commented, “The hug was truly beautiful. King Charles was filled with happiness from you all. It made me feel so happy.”

“How wonderful to see The King looking so well! Happy & Glorious! God Save The King,” another added.

Kate Middleton in a heartfelt video message featuring her family shared about completing her chemotherapy after 9 months of being diagnosed with cancer in Janury.

