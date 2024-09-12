Royal

Prince William, Prince Harry spotted together for ‘reconciliation talks’ today

King Charles carefully initiated reunion chat between Prince William and ‘delighted’ Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024


Prince William and Prince Harry were photographed hanging out with their aunt Lady Sarah McCorquodale, who was recently said to be sketching out a reconciliation plan for them.

Today, the two brothers were once again seen in a surprising joint appearance as they stepped out to attend the Sovereign Parade in Cranwell.

King Charles seemingly played a huge role in backing up Lady Sarah McCorquodale’s scheme because he backed out of the event last minute, instead asking his older son to attend it on his behalf.

And this personally created twist by Your Majesty is how both Prince Harry and his estranged sibling ended up coming face-to-face once more.

An eyewitness told Daily Express, “Everyone is hoping that there might be some kind of intervention, which will hopefully bring them back together. It will take some time but it is a possibility.”

Lady Sarah McCorquodale shares a close bond with both the brothers and had reportedly tried bringing them together at uncle Sir Robert Fellowes’ memorial service two weeks ago as well.

Royal experts say that she is in a “prime position to play peacemaker” between Prince William and the Duke of Sussex.

While it’s not known whether the Prince of Wales was happy to see his younger sibling, Prince Harry is said to have been in a “delighted” mood throughout.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent Manchester United criticism brushed off by Erik Ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent Manchester United criticism brushed off by Erik Ten Hag
Jennifer Lopez makes surprising move after ‘deep conversation’ with Matt Damon

Jennifer Lopez makes surprising move after ‘deep conversation’ with Matt Damon
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales endorses Kamala Harris over Trump

Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales endorses Kamala Harris over Trump
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic

FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic

Royal News

FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Prince Andrew’s actual reason for not leaving Royal Lodge revealed
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Prince William addresses throne’s ‘uncertainty’ as King Charles skips key event
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
King Charles gives shocking update from Buckingham palace
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Kate Middleton‘s brother James shares sweet message as she recovers from cancer
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
King Charles releases delightful video after Kate Middleton's cancer update
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Prince Harry snubs Meghan Markle on miletone event
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
King Charles overjoyed after surprising hug from New Zealand rugby players: Watch
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Meghan Markle gives 4-word response on Kate Middleton’s cancer victory
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Prince Harry insults his royal roots at new bookstore launch
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Kate Middleton to make tough choice ahead of Prince Harry's milestone event
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Prince Harry plans ‘unusual afterparty’ for 40th birthday
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Prince William says Kate Middleton still has ‘a long way to go’ for recovery