Prince William, Prince Harry spotted together for ‘reconciliation talks’ today

Prince William and Prince Harry were photographed hanging out with their aunt Lady Sarah McCorquodale, who was recently said to be sketching out a reconciliation plan for them.
Today, the two brothers were once again seen in a surprising joint appearance as they stepped out to attend the Sovereign Parade in Cranwell.
King Charles seemingly played a huge role in backing up Lady Sarah McCorquodale’s scheme because he backed out of the event last minute, instead asking his older son to attend it on his behalf.
And this personally created twist by Your Majesty is how both Prince Harry and his estranged sibling ended up coming face-to-face once more.
An eyewitness told Daily Express, “Everyone is hoping that there might be some kind of intervention, which will hopefully bring them back together. It will take some time but it is a possibility.”
Lady Sarah McCorquodale shares a close bond with both the brothers and had reportedly tried bringing them together at uncle Sir Robert Fellowes’ memorial service two weeks ago as well.
Royal experts say that she is in a “prime position to play peacemaker” between Prince William and the Duke of Sussex.
While it’s not known whether the Prince of Wales was happy to see his younger sibling, Prince Harry is said to have been in a “delighted” mood throughout.