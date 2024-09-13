Taylor Swift earns praise from Travis Kelce brother Jason after big wins at 2024 VMAs

Taylor Swift earned praise from her beau Travis Kelce brother Jason Kelce after receiving seven wins at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
During his conversion on Thursday, September 12 at the appearance on the 94WIP Morning Show, the NFL player honoured his brother’s girlfriend.
He stated, “She is just so talented it’s ridiculous. Not only as a singer, a songwriter, production-wise, she’s so involved in every facet of it.”
The Philadelphia Eagle continued, “When I think of the big names in music that have sustained [their careers] over such a long time the way she has, it feels like all of them kind of get to that [point]. She’s at that, like, Bruce Springsteen [level].”
Jason also shared the most impressive part of Swift career, saying, “A lot of these guys, they were great artists, and that’s what the profession is, but when you can be the great artist as well as the great business manager as well as the great producer — when you wear all of those hats — it’s just remarkable to me that she can do all of that.”
When questioned about what it's like to be around Swift considering her extraordinary fame, Jason confessed that it can be quite overwhelming.
Jason has become acquainted with the singer following Travis, who is also 34, starting a relationship with Taylor Swift in the summer of 2023.