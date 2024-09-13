Chad McQueen, ‘Karate Kid’ star breathes his last at 63 

Chad McQueen, who was famous for portraying iconic bully Dutch in two Karate Kid movies has passed away at the age of 63.
The late actor’s friend Arthur Barens told The Hollywood Reporter that Chad died of organ failure as he couldn’t fully recover from the injuries occurred during his 2020 accident at his ranch in Palm Desert.
Chad’s death was announced via an Instagram post from his children Chase and Madison.
“His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication,” their statement read.
Praising their father, they continued, “His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honor his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him.”
"He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us, and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfather’s as well," they added.
"As a family, we need to navigate this difficult time, and we kindly ask for privacy as we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life,” the statement noted.
In addition to his role as Dutch, McQueen appeared in various films, including Skateboard, Martial Law, New York Cop, Death Ring, and Red Line.
His character's fate is mentioned in the current Cobra Kai TV series, but he did not reprise his role.