Nicole Kidman shows gratitude for receiving ‘outpouring’ love after mom's death

Nicole Kidman left the Venice Film Festival on September 7 due to her mother's death

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Nicole Kidman has paid tribute to her late mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, and expressed gratitude to fans for their “outpouring” love.

A Family Affair starlet had to leave the Venice Film Festival earlier due to her mother’s death. She also missed the film's North American premiere in Toronto on Tuesday.

Halina Reijn, Babygirl’s director, broke the tragic news at the award show.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Nicole penned, “My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week.”


She concluded the post, “Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other.”

The Perfect Couple actress also previously spoke about her mother's health battle after moving back to Sydney to support her.

Shortly after Nicole posted the tribute post for late mother, her fans swarmed the comment section to show their support.

