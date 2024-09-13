Prince Harry reveals big plans in special message ahead of 40th birthday

Prince Harry made big vows in a special message ahead of his 40th birthday milestone.
The Duke of Sussex expressed his feelings and also reflected on feeling “anxious” on his 30th birthday in 2014.
In his latest statement to BBC, Harry admitted, “I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40.”
"Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world,” added Harry.
In addition to this, Harry also revealed that "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work.”
He went on to express, "Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."
As per the reports on Thursday, the father-of-two is set to celebrate his special day with wife Meghan Markle and two kids, Archie and Lilibet at his mansion in Montecito, California, followed by an exotic getaway with his “closest pals” without the Duchess.
This uplifting message from Prince Harry came shorty after his father King Charles made headlines for his iconic reaction of "surprise" hug from New Zealand's women rugby players.