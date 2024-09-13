Prince Harry’s charity warning comes out before 40th birthday

Prince Harry’s warning has divulged right ahead of his birthday on September 15, 2024.
A royal expert has proposed that he just has to “get a stronger foothold” on charitable activities so they become bigger and brighter before popping away.
This weekend, the Duke of Sussex will be marking a major milestone by turning a wiser age of 40, but author Ingrid Seward is concerned that he doesn’t have other successes than the Invictus Games.
Speaking to The Sun, she said, “Prince Harry has the success of the Invictus Games, but we can’t really name anything else. There were lots of other philanthropic things.”
“But just off the top of my head, I only think Invictus. Prince Harry needs to get a stronger foothold into that world that he says he wants to promote so badly,” the royal specialist added.
Ingrid Seward mentioned that the Duke of Sussex indeed has other victories, such as the big hit memoir Spare, various docuseries, Archewell Foundation, Heads Together, and Ripple of Hope Award.
Yet, there are just a few that contribute to global humanitarian efforts, which is something that he has always talked about pursuing broadly.