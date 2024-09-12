Mahira Khan celebrates 6 years of 'dream' project with rare BTS video

Mahira Khan is rejoicing six years to her fashion and entertainment platform Mashion like a diva!
The Ho Mann Jahan star turned to her Instagram account to share a sweet message for her fans with breathtaking photos in a glitzy outfit.
Mahira chose a sparkling toe length bodycon dress in mint color, rocking a wet-look hairstyle with minimal makeup.
“MY DEAREST MASHION FAMILY, I can't believe how far we've come. As we celebrate our 6th year I want to thank YOU, for helping us turn this dream into a reality and walking along us through this journey,” she wrote alongside a series of photos, featuring Mahira on top of a skyscraper.
“Every year has been a new adventure but our goal remains the same: to be a platform that empowers every woman. Here's to many more. Ameen. Happy birthday to us and to all of you! Love always, MK,” she added.
In addition to this heartfelt tribute, Mahira also shared a behind-the-scenes video of her first shoot for Mashion six years ago.
In the video, the Verna actress could be seen surrounded by makeup artists in front of a vanity mirror, putting in efforts to bring Mahira’s look.
On the professional front, Mahira Khan would be next seen in Pakistan's first Netflix series, Joh Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.