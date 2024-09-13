Royal

Prince Harry hits royal family with message to 'stay away'

Prince Harry gave King Charles birthday burn by deepening intention to reject coming back

  September 13, 2024
Prince Harry’s statement for his upcoming cake day on September 15 has made sure that the royal family feels another snub!

Speaking exclusively to BBC, he expressed of having dealt with birthday blues before, which have become a closed chapter as his life is much more peaceful now.

“I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40,” the Duke of Sussex said.

It was back in 2014 when he clocked in 30 years of age, one year after having returned from serving the British Army in Afghanistan.

In his memoir, Prince Harry wrote about suffering “terrifying panic attacks” after coming back to his own country because of the horrors he suffered during his time as a royal soldier.

And just a few months before his big day that year, the Duke of Sussex had parted ways with girlfriend Cressida Bonas because she didn’t want to “take on the stresses of being a royal.”

But after breaking his own connections with King Charles and the rest of his family, Prince Harry lives a quiet and peaceful life in America that’s free of pressures and explosive media attention.

So, observers think that his statement to BBC is just another way of saying that he’s happy to get rid of the royal family.

