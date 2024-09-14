Entertainment

Ben Affleck hits at Jennifer Lopez with warm hug to Matt Damon's wife

  by Web Desk
  September 14, 2024
Ben Affleck was spotted sharing a warm embrace with Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, during a casual outing in Los Angeles.

The Gone Girl star was spotted with his friend The Instigator star’s wife Luciana, while enjoying chit-chat with her, outside a outside a building in Los Angeles, on Friday, September 13.

They were also seen sharing a brief embrace during their outing.

For the outing, Affleck chose to wear a navy blue suit paired with a light blue shirt, and holding sunglasses in his hands.

Meanwhile, Luciana — who has been married to Affleck's close friend Matt, 53, since 2005, wore an all-black outfit.

Their recent spotting occurred shortly after she and her spouse Matt went to see the premiere of Unstoppable on September 6 at the Toronto International Film Festival with Affleck's former wife Jennifer Lopez.

The 55-year-old Lopez is the lead of the sports biography, which was produced by Affleck and Damon under the banner of Artists Equity.

At the afterparty for the premiere, a source told PEOPLE that Damon and Lopez were spotted conversing for more than 20 minutes.

The source also mentioned that Luciana was seen hanging out with Lopez at the party.

However, Ben Affleck did not attend the TIFF, just to avoid the encounter with his ex-wife Lopez.

