Tom Holland, Zendaya to get married by this time next year?

Wedding bells are reportedly around the corner for Tom Holland and Zandaya!
According to the sources, the Spider-Man couple, who has been keeping their love life away from public eye for several years, are planning to make it official.
“Tom and Zendaya are in a very positive place and they’ve been exclusive now for more than five years,” an insider, close to the couple, told the Intouch Weekly.
The source further added, “They are part of each other’s families at this point and marriage has been part of the conversation for a while.”
As per sources, Tom and Euphoria actress have “some time off before the next Spider-Man gears up.”
“The real issue they have to figure out is what country to have the wedding – the US, England or some kind of neutral territory and as with everything they do as a couple, they are very focused on keeping things classy, inclusive and fashion-forward,” they shared.
The insider concluded, “Nobody in their friend group thinks they won’t be a married couple by this time next year.”
Tom Holland and Zandaya, who first crossed paths on the set of 2016’s Spider Man Homecoming, confirmed their relationship after years of swirling rumors in 2021 when they spotted kissing in their car.
Since then, the lovebirds have kept a low-profile relationship and avoid excessive PDA.