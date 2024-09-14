World

Myanmar's military urges foreign aid as Typhoon Yagi causes deadly flooding

Many families in Myanmar have limited access to clean water, sanitation, and essential medical care

  • September 14, 2024
Severe flooding has struck Myanmar following Typhoon Yagi, forcing over 230,000 people to evacuate their homes.

As per Al-Jazeera, Myanmar’s military chief has made an unusual appeal for foreign aid to address the flooding crisis.

The military reports at least 33 fatalities from the floods.

However, Radio Free Asia reports that the death toll may be higher, estimating at least 160 deaths from the flooding and landslides.

Myanmar is also dealing with the impact of a three-year civil war that has killed thousands and displaced over 2.6 million people, according to the UN. 

The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that 18.6 million people are currently in need of humanitarian aid.

According to the state-run New Light of Myanmar, some temporary relief camps have been set up for those displaced.

Typhoon Yagi, which is the most powerful storm in Asia this year, resulted in 66 deaths in Myanmar, with at least 300 fatalities across Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, and the Philippines.

The International Red Cross (ICRC) reports that many families in Myanmar have limited access to clean water, sanitation, and essential medical care.

Additionally, experts say that climate change is causing typhoons and hurricanes to become more intense and frequent. 

Kamala Harris to remove college degree requirements for federal jobs if elected
Donald Trump gains support from over a quarter of younger Black men in latest poll
Religious groups spend billion dollars to target gender-equality education
Boeing worker strike: 33,000 union members reject contract offer
China to extend retirement age as average life expectancy hits 78.2 years
Putin threatens NATO with war over Ukraine missile conflict
Tropical Storm Gordon emerges in the eastern Atlantic: What you need to know
Ukraine secures release of 49 prisoners in latest swap with Russia
Taylor Swift endorsement spurs DNC to roll out Swift-themed billboards in ‘major’ cities
UK PM Keir Starmer and Joe Biden to discuss Ukraine's western missile requests
Caballero's Bryde’s whale photo wins ocean photographer of the year
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant