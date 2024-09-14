Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei to be buried with military honors

Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who tragically died after allegedly being set on fire by her ex-boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, is set to be buried with full military honors on Saturday.
As per BBC, a memorial service was held in Bukwo, Cheptegei's hometown, where her coffin, draped in the Ugandan flag, was on display.
Attendees observed a moment of silence and gave a standing ovation to honor the late athlete.
Cheptegei had returned to her home in the highlands of western Kenya after finishing 44th in the marathon at the Paris Olympics on August 11.
Just three weeks later, her ex-partner, who himself died from burns a few days after Cheptegei’s death, reportedly attacked her as she was coming home from church with her two daughters and younger sister in Kinyoro village.
Cheptegei suffered burns over 80% of her body and passed away four days later.
From her hospital bed, she told her father, "I don't think I’m going to make it. If I die, just bury me at home in Uganda," as per Reuters.
According to 2022 government data, one in three Kenyan women or girls aged 15-49 has faced physical violence.
She is the third elite runner to allegedly be killed by a partner since 2021.
There were also proposals to name a road and a local sports facility in her honor.