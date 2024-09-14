Sports

Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei to be buried with military honors

Rebecca Cheptegei is the third elite runner to allegedly be killed by a partner since 2021

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024
Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei to be buried with military honors
Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei to be buried with military honors

Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who tragically died after allegedly being set on fire by her ex-boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, is set to be buried with full military honors on Saturday.

As per BBC, a memorial service was held in Bukwo, Cheptegei's hometown, where her coffin, draped in the Ugandan flag, was on display.

Attendees observed a moment of silence and gave a standing ovation to honor the late athlete.

Cheptegei had returned to her home in the highlands of western Kenya after finishing 44th in the marathon at the Paris Olympics on August 11.

Just three weeks later, her ex-partner, who himself died from burns a few days after Cheptegei’s death, reportedly attacked her as she was coming home from church with her two daughters and younger sister in Kinyoro village.

Cheptegei suffered burns over 80% of her body and passed away four days later.

From her hospital bed, she told her father, "I don't think I’m going to make it. If I die, just bury me at home in Uganda," as per Reuters.

According to 2022 government data, one in three Kenyan women or girls aged 15-49 has faced physical violence.

She is the third elite runner to allegedly be killed by a partner since 2021.

There were also proposals to name a road and a local sports facility in her honor.

Nighttime outdoor light affects Alzheimer’s risk, study

Nighttime outdoor light affects Alzheimer’s risk, study
Google rolls out Gemini Live to all Android users for free

Google rolls out Gemini Live to all Android users for free
Ayeza Khan shares skincare regimen ahead of fan meet and greet

Ayeza Khan shares skincare regimen ahead of fan meet and greet

Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome

Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome

Sports News

Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Top sports celebrities who rule Instagram with massive followings
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Australia pledges ‘major’ investment to support Glasgow's 2026 Commonwealth Games
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
David Beckham bids farewell to ex-England coach Sven-Göran Eriksson
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Rafael Nadal breaks silence on Laver Cup withdrawal: ‘Disappointed’
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Manchester United's Erik ten breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Cristiano Ronaldo achieves biggest career milestone, hits 1B followers
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
What will Cristiano Ronaldo miss most after retirement? The answer might surprise you
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent Manchester United criticism brushed off by Erik Ten Hag
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Carlos Alcaraz recovers from US Open upset with Davis Cup opener win
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on controversial Manchester United exit
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Benzema’s responds to Cristiano Ronaldo calling Mbappe 'best' player
Celine Dion looks for true love amid battling with Stiff Syndrome
Vinícius Junior apologises to fans after Brazil's shock defeat to Paraguay