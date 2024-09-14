Meghan Markle finally reacts to Kate Middleton's emotional video message

Meghan Markle seemingly extends a friendship hand towards Kate Middleton as Catherine’s post cancer video made the Duchess to think over their Royal rift.
Princess Kate recently sent the internet into meltdown with her happier than ever and uplifting video with Prince William and their children, Louis, George and Charlotte.
In the video message which showcased delightful moments of the Waleses, Kate revealed that she has completed her chemotherapy after 9 months of being diagnosed with cancer and now focusing on staying cancer-free.
Now, the duchess who reportedly never approved the idea of reconciling with the royal family is compelled to finally put differences aside and mend ties.
A well-placed source told OK Magazine, “Meghan never thought there could be a way back for her and Harry with Kate and William but after seeing Kate’s video, it’s made her think differently.”
Sharing Meghan’s reaction on Kate’s video, the insider added, “Obviously her and Harry are happy that she has finished her treatment and is getting better, and it was great to see her and William being so natural in the video and seeing how much the kids are growing up.”
The source further admitted, “With Kate’s poignant message about love and her illness putting a different perspective on life, Meghan’s hoping things may change for the better.”
“She knows how much Harry wants to see his family and misses them and both couples have been through so much, that she feels it could be time to finally move on. Meghan hopes this is the beginning of new start for her and Kate,” added the confidante.
This update comes ahead of Prince Harry’s 40th birthday milestone on September 15, 2024.