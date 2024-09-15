Sports

UEFA sends major warning to England, threatens with Euros ban

England football team 'could face Euros ban' due to regulator plan

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
UEFA sends major warning to England, threatens with Euros ban
UEFA sends major warning to England, threatens with Euros ban

UEFA has send a major warning to England that the team might be excluded from the European Championship it is co-hosting in 2028.

The UK government has broken silence and noted football watchdog will "protect clubs" by "ensuring their financial sustainability".

As per BBC Sport, UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis raised major “concerns” in a letter that he sent to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy

He stated, "We do have concerns remaining... as normally football regulation should be managed by the national federation. One particular area of concern stems from one of Uefa's fundamental requirements, which is that there should be no government interference in the running of football.”

Theodore added, "We have specific rules that guard against this in order to guarantee the autonomy of sport and fairness of sporting competition; the ultimate sanction for which would be excluding the federation from Uefa and teams from competition."

The ban would stop English clubs from being able to compete in the Champions League along with UEFA competitions.

England football team will play against Greece in National League on October 10.

Princess Anne channels daughter Zara Tindall's grace during major event

Princess Anne channels daughter Zara Tindall's grace during major event
New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery

New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery

Prince Harry, Prince William ‘celebrated major milestone’ birthday together

Prince Harry, Prince William ‘celebrated major milestone’ birthday together
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth

SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth

Sports News

SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Messi makes triumphant return: Doubles in thrilling Inter Miami comeback
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Babar Azam gets tough advice from Younis Khan: ‘Answer through bat & ball’
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
PCB approves PKR 12.8 billion budget in only 23 minutes
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Cristiano Ronaldo receives special 'GOAT 900' jersey from Al Nassr in heartfelt tribute
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei to be buried with military honors
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Top sports celebrities who rule Instagram with massive followings
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Australia pledges ‘major’ investment to support Glasgow's 2026 Commonwealth Games
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
David Beckham bids farewell to ex-England coach Sven-Göran Eriksson
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Rafael Nadal breaks silence on Laver Cup withdrawal: ‘Disappointed’
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Manchester United's Erik ten breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Cristiano Ronaldo achieves biggest career milestone, hits 1B followers
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
What will Cristiano Ronaldo miss most after retirement? The answer might surprise you