UEFA sends major warning to England, threatens with Euros ban

UEFA has send a major warning to England that the team might be excluded from the European Championship it is co-hosting in 2028.
The UK government has broken silence and noted football watchdog will "protect clubs" by "ensuring their financial sustainability".
As per BBC Sport, UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis raised major “concerns” in a letter that he sent to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy
He stated, "We do have concerns remaining... as normally football regulation should be managed by the national federation. One particular area of concern stems from one of Uefa's fundamental requirements, which is that there should be no government interference in the running of football.”
Theodore added, "We have specific rules that guard against this in order to guarantee the autonomy of sport and fairness of sporting competition; the ultimate sanction for which would be excluding the federation from Uefa and teams from competition."
The ban would stop English clubs from being able to compete in the Champions League along with UEFA competitions.
England football team will play against Greece in National League on October 10.