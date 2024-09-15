Trending

Ananya Panday breaks silence on MeToo issue in 'Call Me Bae'

Ananya Panday is currently starring in her Amazon Prime series 'Call Me Bae'

  by Web Desk
  September 15, 2024
Ananya Panday recently discussed the need to incorporate her moral or political beliefs in her work.

In a recent interview with with Hindustan Times, the Liger actress shed light on the MeToo issue and how it is highlighted in her new series Call Me Bae.

“With great power comes great responsibility. It is very important for me to use my voice correctly. Sometimes, as an actress, I feel a little helpless because people say 'Don’t get too political or don’t say that’ but I’ve realised when I work, it aligns with my moral and social beliefs," the Gehraiyaan actress revealed.

She added, " For instance, in Call Me Bae, I don’t want to give spoilers, but it gets into a zone that stands up for women, women empowerment and the MeToo issue. It is something that I may not have been fully able to speak about in real life because of various reasons."

"But, if I can do that through my work, I feel like that also has a large impact," Ananya continued.

Further elaborating, “As an actor, I don’t think I will ever do something that goes against my beliefs as a human being, because I know the impact it has on people. Our country gets influenced easily. I get influenced so easily. I understand it and that’s why it is important to be aware of the work you put out there."

"I try to be as true to myself as possible. I am not one of those people who feels one has to speak about everything. I feel it is very important to stand up for something. I know what is important to me. Women's safety in our country is very important to me so that is something I am very vocal about. It is important to find what is important to you and do it correctly. Putting things into action is what matters the most.”

Ananya Panday is currently starring in her Amazon Prime Series Call Me Bae. 

