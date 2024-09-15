Hania Aamir enjoys a delightful trip to Murree

Hania Aamir is enjoying her time at the Murree Hills!
Turning to her Instagram handle over the weekend, the dimple queen shared a glimpse from her Murree vacation.
In the first picture, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actress smiled bright in the camera amidst the scenic view of mountains, trees and the lit sky.
Secondly, Aamir, who was left spellbound by Pakistan's beauty, captured a photo of the half-moon that clearly shined through the sky.
" Kithay," the Parwaz Hai Junoon star captioned her carousel.
The post surely amassed fan responses in no time as all spammed the comments section.
" Murre views are insane," penned one user.
" Smile Killer," a second fan effused.
The third penned, " Isn't she the prettiest?"
It is pertinent to mention that Hania is being called out by the name of Sharjeena, her famous character in the drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.
Hania Aamir's budding chemistry alongside Fahad Mustafa is creating all the buzzz.