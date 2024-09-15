Trending

Hania Aamir enjoys a delightful trip to Murree

Hania Aamir is an avid traveler as she ticked off another destination from her travel list

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Hania Aamir is an avid traveler as she ticked off another destination off her travel list
Hania Aamir is an avid traveler as she ticked off another destination off her travel list 

Hania Aamir is enjoying her time at the Murree Hills! 

Turning to her Instagram handle over the weekend, the dimple queen shared a glimpse from her Murree vacation. 

In the first picture, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actress smiled bright in the camera amidst the scenic view of mountains, trees and the lit sky. 

Secondly, Aamir, who was left spellbound by Pakistan's beauty, captured a photo of the half-moon that clearly shined through the sky. 

" Kithay," the Parwaz Hai Junoon star captioned her carousel. 


The post surely amassed fan responses in no time as all spammed the comments section. 

" Murre views are insane," penned one user. 

" Smile Killer," a second fan effused. 

The third penned, " Isn't she the prettiest?" 

It is pertinent to mention that Hania is being called out by the name of Sharjeena, her famous character in the drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. 

Hania Aamir's budding chemistry alongside Fahad Mustafa is creating all the buzzz.

Ayeza Khan dazzles in beige saree for a meet and greet night

Ayeza Khan dazzles in beige saree for a meet and greet night

Prince Andrew ‘in no condition’ to leave Royal Lodge for Princess Beatrice

Prince Andrew ‘in no condition’ to leave Royal Lodge for Princess Beatrice
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez revive romance with ‘intensely’ besotted reunion

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez revive romance with ‘intensely’ besotted reunion
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges

US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges

Trending News

US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Ayeza Khan dazzles in beige saree for a meet and greet night
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Bilal Ashraf spends 'rewarding' moments with cancer patients
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
'Jigra': Alia Bhatt drops teaser of Dilijit Dosanjh and her song 'Chal Kudiye'
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Mahira Khan shares throwback blissful moment with newborn son Azlan
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri laugh out loud in new reel: Watch
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Iqra Aziz slays black-on-denim for the soul: Photos
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Ananya Panday breaks silence on MeToo issue in 'Call Me Bae'
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Priyanka Chopra receives massive praise from Ishaan Khatter: 'She's a trailblazer'
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Ranbir Kapoor learnt about his future wife from tarot card reader
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Feroze Khan's acting prowess matched to THESE Bollywood icons
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Ananya Panday to mesmerize audience at the 'IIFA Awards' 2024