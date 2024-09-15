Ayeza Khan dazzles in beige saree for a meet and greet night

Trending

  • September 15, 2024
Ayeza Khan stole hearts at a meet and greet night in the UK! 

Turning to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the Laapata actress unveiled a thread of photos featuring an elegant saree for the night. 

The diva struck various poses as she shined bright in a shimmery outfit, keeping in line with her cultural norms. 

"What an amazing night it was with you guys! I had an absolute blast! Can’t wait to do another meet &greet tonight! See you guys," the superstar penned a caption. 


To complement her look, the Pyaray Afzal star paired gold dangling earrings and had her hair styled in soft curls. 

Kha's glow was truly unmissable and her bronze makeup look made her look even more classy. 

Finally the wait is over as Ayeza Khan got to meet a crowd of fans in the UK, who were eagerly wanting to click selfies with the famous actress. 

Ayeza Khan tied the knot with actor Danish Taimoor in 2014 and share two kids together. 

