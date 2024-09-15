Bilal Ashraf spends 'rewarding' moments with cancer patients

Actor Bilal Ashraf met with cancer patients and called it the most 'rewarding experience.'
Turning to his official Instagram page, the Janaan star shared a bunch of pictures featuring his visit to the Aga Khan hospital where he had the chance to mingle with the cancer kids.
Alongside the carousel, Ashraf wrote a long caption, " These kids are the real superheroes. @umeed_parr. September is childhood cancer awareness month. This month I joined the Umeed Parr ladies when they went to AKUH and spent time with the children in the ward."
"Umeed Parr is a Non Profit Organization working towards financially and emotionally supporting children with cancer and their families. Being there with these brave children and seeing the excitement in their eyes made me feel like a real life superhero. It was an extremely rewarding experience for me, one that I hope to repeat soon," the actor concluded.
The star's sweet gesture has been taken in a good light among his fans.
One user wrote, " Insanely handsome, kind, compassionate and a loving son. Bilal you are the real life hero."
" Gestures that matter," the second effused.
" Loads of love," the third penned.
On the work front, Bilal Ashraf will be reportedly sharing the big screen space with Maya Ali in a mega-budget action film.