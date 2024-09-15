Trending

Bilal Ashraf spends 'rewarding' moments with cancer patients

Bilal Ashraf celebrates cancer awareness day by meeting with the 'real superheroes'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Bilal Ashraf celebrates cancer awareness day by meeting with the real superheroes
Bilal Ashraf celebrates cancer awareness day by meeting with the 'real superheroes' 

Actor Bilal Ashraf met with cancer patients and called it the most 'rewarding experience.' 

Turning to his official Instagram page, the Janaan star shared a bunch of pictures featuring his visit to the Aga Khan hospital where he had the chance to mingle with the cancer kids. 

Alongside the carousel, Ashraf wrote a long caption, " These kids are the real superheroes. @umeed_parr. September is childhood cancer awareness month. This month I joined the Umeed Parr ladies when they went to AKUH and spent time with the children in the ward." 

"Umeed Parr is a Non Profit Organization working towards financially and emotionally supporting children with cancer and their families. Being there with these brave children and seeing the excitement in their eyes made me feel like a real life superhero. It was an extremely rewarding experience for me, one that I hope to repeat soon," the actor concluded. 


The star's sweet gesture has been taken in a good light among his fans. 

One user wrote, " Insanely handsome, kind, compassionate and a loving son. Bilal you are the real life hero." 

" Gestures that matter," the second effused. 

" Loads of love," the third penned. 

On the work front, Bilal Ashraf will be reportedly sharing the big screen space with Maya Ali in a mega-budget action film. 

Ayeza Khan dazzles in beige saree for a meet and greet night

Ayeza Khan dazzles in beige saree for a meet and greet night

Prince Andrew ‘in no condition’ to leave Royal Lodge for Princess Beatrice

Prince Andrew ‘in no condition’ to leave Royal Lodge for Princess Beatrice
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez revive romance with ‘intensely’ besotted reunion

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez revive romance with ‘intensely’ besotted reunion
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges

US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges

Trending News

US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Ayeza Khan dazzles in beige saree for a meet and greet night
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Hania Aamir enjoys a delightful trip to Murree
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
'Jigra': Alia Bhatt drops teaser of Dilijit Dosanjh and her song 'Chal Kudiye'
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Mahira Khan shares throwback blissful moment with newborn son Azlan
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri laugh out loud in new reel: Watch
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Iqra Aziz slays black-on-denim for the soul: Photos
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Ananya Panday breaks silence on MeToo issue in 'Call Me Bae'
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Priyanka Chopra receives massive praise from Ishaan Khatter: 'She's a trailblazer'
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Ranbir Kapoor learnt about his future wife from tarot card reader
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Feroze Khan's acting prowess matched to THESE Bollywood icons
US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges
Ananya Panday to mesmerize audience at the 'IIFA Awards' 2024