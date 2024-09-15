Trending

Shah Rukh Khan’s top 3 movies that turn love into pure magic

The King of Bollywood has redefined the definition of love with his ultimate romantic films

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan’s top 3 movies that turn love into pure magic
Shah Rukh Khan’s top 3 movies that turn love into pure magic

Shah Rukh Khan has been mesmerizing the audience with his magnetic charisma, outstanding acting, and captivating dialogues for decades.

When it comes to romance, no one can beat the way King Khan is capturing the magical essence of love. Over the years, his unforgettable and evergreen movies have become synonymous with romance, redefining the definition of love in Bollywood.

From heartbreaking confessions to charming one-liners, the Bollywood megastar has made the audience swoon, cry, and believe in love all over again.

Here’s a list of the top 3 romantic films of SRK that can make you fall in love once again.

1- Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge:

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

A fairytale love story. A kind that stays with you forever. On the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the timeless romance 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', re...

When it comes to romantic films, it is impossible for one to not mention SRK’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. DDLJ revolves around the story of Raj (Shah Rukh Khan), a carefree and happy-go-lucky non-resident Indian, who falls in love at first sight with Simran (Kajol) while on a trip across Europe. The couple then battles against all odds to win over Simran’s traditional family.

2- Dil To Pagal Hai:

Dil To Pagal Hai

It's a grand musical about three passionate people with dreams & different ideas of love. Watch 'Dil To Pagal Hai' - Trailer.#YRFnewreleases - https://www.yo...

Rahul (SRK), a successful play director of a dance and music group, does not believe in love. However, when his path crosses with Pooja (Madhuri Dixit), a girl who firmly believes that there is somewhere someone who is made for her, Rahul finds himself falling in love with her.

3- Veer Zaara:

Veer-Zaara

#YRFnewreleases - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCB05E03DA939D484âºSubscribe Now: https://goo.gl/xs3mrY ð Stay updated!Stay in the filmy loop:âº Like...

The evergreen epitome of pure and selfless love, Veer Zaara, is the story of across-the-border love between Veer Pratap Singh (SRK) and Zaara Hayat Khan (Preity Zinta). Veer, who is an Indian air force pilot, falls in love with a Pakistani girl, Zaara, who travels to India to fulfill the last wish of her nanny. Despite their love, the duo has to face separation due to their different nationalities and religions. Veer gets wrongfully imprisoned in Pakistan. Years later, a lawyer, Saamiya, fights for his freedom, uncovering their enduring love.

Partial lunar eclipse and Supermoon to illuminate US skies on September 17

Partial lunar eclipse and Supermoon to illuminate US skies on September 17
Lily Collins breaks silence on Emily’s ‘break down’ in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Lily Collins breaks silence on Emily’s ‘break down’ in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Scientists unveil new antibiotic to cure super gonorrhea

Scientists unveil new antibiotic to cure super gonorrhea
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage

Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage

Trending News

Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Ayeza Khan dazzles in beige saree for a meet and greet night
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Bilal Ashraf spends 'rewarding' moments with cancer patients
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Hania Aamir enjoys a delightful trip to Murree
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
'Jigra': Alia Bhatt drops teaser of Dilijit Dosanjh and her song 'Chal Kudiye'
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Mahira Khan shares throwback blissful moment with newborn son Azlan
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri laugh out loud in new reel: Watch
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Iqra Aziz slays black-on-denim for the soul: Photos
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Ananya Panday breaks silence on MeToo issue in 'Call Me Bae'
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Priyanka Chopra receives massive praise from Ishaan Khatter: 'She's a trailblazer'
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Ranbir Kapoor learnt about his future wife from tarot card reader
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Feroze Khan's acting prowess matched to THESE Bollywood icons