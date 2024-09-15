Shah Rukh Khan’s top 3 movies that turn love into pure magic

Shah Rukh Khan has been mesmerizing the audience with his magnetic charisma, outstanding acting, and captivating dialogues for decades.
When it comes to romance, no one can beat the way King Khan is capturing the magical essence of love. Over the years, his unforgettable and evergreen movies have become synonymous with romance, redefining the definition of love in Bollywood.
From heartbreaking confessions to charming one-liners, the Bollywood megastar has made the audience swoon, cry, and believe in love all over again.
Here’s a list of the top 3 romantic films of SRK that can make you fall in love once again.
1- Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge:
When it comes to romantic films, it is impossible for one to not mention SRK’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. DDLJ revolves around the story of Raj (Shah Rukh Khan), a carefree and happy-go-lucky non-resident Indian, who falls in love at first sight with Simran (Kajol) while on a trip across Europe. The couple then battles against all odds to win over Simran’s traditional family.
2- Dil To Pagal Hai:
Rahul (SRK), a successful play director of a dance and music group, does not believe in love. However, when his path crosses with Pooja (Madhuri Dixit), a girl who firmly believes that there is somewhere someone who is made for her, Rahul finds himself falling in love with her.
3- Veer Zaara:
The evergreen epitome of pure and selfless love, Veer Zaara, is the story of across-the-border love between Veer Pratap Singh (SRK) and Zaara Hayat Khan (Preity Zinta). Veer, who is an Indian air force pilot, falls in love with a Pakistani girl, Zaara, who travels to India to fulfill the last wish of her nanny. Despite their love, the duo has to face separation due to their different nationalities and religions. Veer gets wrongfully imprisoned in Pakistan. Years later, a lawyer, Saamiya, fights for his freedom, uncovering their enduring love.