Jennifer Lopez celebrates BIG milestone after Ben Affleck family outing

Jennifer Lopez is ringing in a big milestone after her first public appearance with estranged husband Ben Affleck!
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 15, the Unstoppable actress shared a video of her 2019 film Hustlers as she celebrated 5 years of the film’s release.
“5 years ago,” wrote the actress in the caption.
The video featured scenes from the movie and the list of awards that the Atlas actress won for her role in the iconic movie.
“Jennifer Lopez amazes in one of the year’s best films,” read a slide in the video.
It then transitioned between the movie scenes and Lopez’s nominations and accolades.
Lopez clinched a Best Actress award, 8 Best Supporting Actress awards, 1 Best Screen Couple award, 1 Spotlight award, 1 Supporting Film Performance of the Year—Actress award, 1 Most Daring Performance award, and several other nominations for Hustlers.
Besides JLo, the movie also featured Constance Wu, Lili Reinhartt, Cardi B, and Julia Stiles in the main roles. Hustlers was released on September 13, 2019.
“Everything about hustlers was so iconic. I can’t believe it’s already been 5 years,” commented a fan.
The second wrote, “ICONIC. You deserve a Golden Globe for this, queen.”
“This was one of your best performances!!! Super proud of you and a big win for the Latinos,” praised the third.