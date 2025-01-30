King Charles stuns key members with SHOCKING move at Buckingham Palace meetup

King Charles showcased his vast, encyclopedic knowledge of the UK as he hosted Members of Parliament at Buckingham Palace alongside Queen Camilla.
The British monarch hosted around 270 MPs and 45 peers in the State Ballroom to honour the newly elected or ennobled alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.
As per MPs who attended a recent Buckingham Palace reception, King Charles stunned the audience with his "encyclopedic" knowledge of every area in Britain.
Sir Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and former prime minister Theresa May also marked the attendance at the reception.
Paul Waugh, Labour MP for Rochdale, praised the King's extensive regional knowledge, saying: "He is impeccably polite and knows a lot about every constituency. He's got an incredible encyclopaedic knowledge of every area of the UK."
Ealing Southall MP Deirdre Costigan revealed King Chaarles knew her constituency was known as Little India and had a significant Sikh community.
"He's very knowledgeable, isn't he?" Costigan remarked after their conversation.
She also disclosed the King's fondness for curry, noting he prefers them "not too strong."
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the occasion with the King and Queen.