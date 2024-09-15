Harry Brook to lead England in ODI series against Australia amid Jos Buttler’s injury

Harry Brook will lead England in their one-day international series against Australia, as Jos Buttler is unavailable due to injury.
As per multiple outlets, Buttler's right calf injury has also kept him out of the T20 series and The Hundred, and he won't recover in time for the five-match ODI series.
Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Josh Hull has been removed from the ODI squad due to a quad injury.
However, Hull is not expected to miss the Pakistan tour in October as his injury is not severe.
All-rounder Liam Livingstone, who played a key role in England's win over Australia in the second T20 at Cardiff, has been added to the 15-man squad.
The first ODI is set to take place at Trent Bridge on Thursday, September 19.
Brook, who debuted in ODIs 18 months ago, will captain the team for the first time.
Although he has a modest ODI average of 29.07 in 15 innings, Brook has shown strong performances in Test and T20 formats.
Phil Salt, who captained England in the T20 series against Australia, is also in the squad.
Marcus Trescothick will again coach England for the ODI series, with Brendon McCullum set to take over white-ball duties in January.