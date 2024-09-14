Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo receives special 'GOAT 900' jersey from Al Nassr in heartfelt tribute

Ronaldo's fans unveiled a tifo with messages such as '900 goals' and 'Only heroes achieve glory.'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 14, 2024


Cristiano Ronaldo recently achieved the historic milestone of scoring 900 career goals.

He reached this milestone during Portugal's Nations League match against Croatia.

Back with his Saudi Pro League team, Al Nassr, the club honored him with a special 'GOAT' (Greatest of All Time) jersey featuring the number 900.

The tribute took place on Friday before Al Nassr's game against Al Ahli.

Fans also unveiled a tifo with messages such as '900 goals' and 'Only heroes achieve glory.'

CR7 also shared a glimpse of these special moments on his Instagram account with a motivational caption that reads, “Until the last moment. Keep believing.”

Moreover, speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the five time Ballon d’Or winner expressed his goal to reach 1,000 before his retirement.

Not only this, Ronaldo recently achieved another historic milestone by becoming the most-followed celebrity with a massive following of 1 billion across all social media platforms.

The Al-Nassr star celebrated this milestone on his Instagram account with a heartfelt caption, "We've made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number - it's a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond."

The statement further added, "From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I've always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together."

Sports News

Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei to be buried with military honors
Top sports celebrities who rule Instagram with massive followings
Australia pledges ‘major’ investment to support Glasgow's 2026 Commonwealth Games
David Beckham bids farewell to ex-England coach Sven-Göran Eriksson
Rafael Nadal breaks silence on Laver Cup withdrawal: ‘Disappointed’
Manchester United's Erik ten breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism
Cristiano Ronaldo achieves biggest career milestone, hits 1B followers
What will Cristiano Ronaldo miss most after retirement? The answer might surprise you
Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent Manchester United criticism brushed off by Erik Ten Hag
Carlos Alcaraz recovers from US Open upset with Davis Cup opener win
Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on controversial Manchester United exit
Benzema’s responds to Cristiano Ronaldo calling Mbappe 'best' player