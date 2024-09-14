Cristiano Ronaldo receives special 'GOAT 900' jersey from Al Nassr in heartfelt tribute

Cristiano Ronaldo recently achieved the historic milestone of scoring 900 career goals.
He reached this milestone during Portugal's Nations League match against Croatia.
Back with his Saudi Pro League team, Al Nassr, the club honored him with a special 'GOAT' (Greatest of All Time) jersey featuring the number 900.
The tribute took place on Friday before Al Nassr's game against Al Ahli.
Fans also unveiled a tifo with messages such as '900 goals' and 'Only heroes achieve glory.'
CR7 also shared a glimpse of these special moments on his Instagram account with a motivational caption that reads, “Until the last moment. Keep believing.”
Moreover, speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the five time Ballon d’Or winner expressed his goal to reach 1,000 before his retirement.
Not only this, Ronaldo recently achieved another historic milestone by becoming the most-followed celebrity with a massive following of 1 billion across all social media platforms.
The Al-Nassr star celebrated this milestone on his Instagram account with a heartfelt caption, "We've made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number - it's a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond."
The statement further added, "From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I've always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together."