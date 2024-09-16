Entertainment

Kanye West sternly warned by Bianca Censori’s gangster father Leo Censori

Kanye West, Bianca Censori have brushed obscene dressings and company aside for now

  • September 16, 2024


Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori surprised fans with an unexpected appearance at the Wuyuan River Sports Stadium in China recently.

But the real shock wave was sent by arrival of the architect’s father Leo Censori, who previously spent five years in jail for being involved in a Class A drug case.

As per Daily Mail, videos shared to the social media showed him being escorted into a private VIP box for watching the show with wife Alexandra Censori as well as their two other daughters.

It was long-reported that the gangster was not happy with Kanye West, especially wanting to confront him about influencing Bianca Censori’s highly X-rated outfits.

An anonymous source informed that Leo Censori is “angry” with the rapper turning his classy family into a “trash commodity” with an “obscene and lewd lifestyle.”

His surprise appearance however shows that he has accepted Kanye West after handing down a “stern warning.”

These days, Bianca Censori is only spotted covered generously instead of being dressed in raunchy attires.

And reports about Kanye West’s adult company have seemed to vanish away, too.

Fans speculate that Leo Censori re-emerged into his daughter’s life to fix things after being away for a while.

For the unversed, he’s the brother of late notorious gangland killer Eris Censori, who was once called “Melbourne’s Al Capone” and is now facing life imprisonment for a murder.

