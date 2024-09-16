Christian Horner gives strong warning after Red Bull disaster

Christian Horner has given a major warning to other teams after following the disaster in Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Red Bull has always been ahead in the ranking since the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix, with total of 55 races.
During a conversation with RacingNews365, the RB team principal said, "Look, we're pushing hard. We're now not defending, we're chasing! So it changes the dynamic again, and we're just going to throw everything at it."
At the Baku City Circuit Sergio Perez’s car crashed into Carlos Sainz as they were fighting for the podium.
Christian explained, "Every team is different. Our rules of engagement are very clear, and what the focus to the end of the year is. We've got a driver that's fighting for a world championship. It's a team sport. So it's very clear that Checo's job is there to support Max to the end of the year."
Max Verstappen got podium five, which means RB only received one in Azerbaijan GP.
Top five standing of latest Grand Prix:
1. Oscar Piastri McLaren
2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari
3. George Russell Mercedes
4. Lando Norris McLaren
5. Max Verstappen Red Bull