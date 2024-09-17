Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan team up for romantic drama

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan have teamed up to appear on silver screen for their upcoming romantic drama.
The film which is directed by Advait Chandan will be released on February 7, 2025.
Advait previously directed Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which turned out to be a flop at the box office.
On Tuesday, the official poster was released on Instagram to give a glimpse into the films’ romantic vibe.
Phantom Studios captioned the post, “Are you ready to experience love in the digital era with @khushi05k and #JunaidKhan ? In Cinemas worldwide on 7th Feb 2025! Directed by @advaitchandan.”
In the viral poster, a girl and boy can be seen taking a selfie.
Hinting at the story-line, the makers wrote, “The theatrical release of our film about Love, Likes and Everything in Between” adding, “SAVE THE DATE!!! 7-2-25.”
Furthermore, Khushi’s actor sister Janhvi Kapoor expressed her excitement on social media.
She under the comment section, “This is going to be special.”
Junaid made his acting debut with Netflix’s film Maharaj. The blockbuster movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari.
While Kushi made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies.