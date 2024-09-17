Trending

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan team up for romantic drama

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's highly-anticipated drama's release date has been revealed

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan team up for romantic drama
Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan team up for romantic drama

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan have teamed up to appear on silver screen for their upcoming romantic drama.

The film which is directed by Advait Chandan will be released on February 7, 2025.

Advait previously directed Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which turned out to be a flop at the box office.

On Tuesday, the official poster was released on Instagram to give a glimpse into the films’ romantic vibe.


Phantom Studios captioned the post, “Are you ready to experience love in the digital era with @khushi05k and #JunaidKhan ? In Cinemas worldwide on 7th Feb 2025! Directed by @advaitchandan.”

In the viral poster, a girl and boy can be seen taking a selfie.

Hinting at the story-line, the makers wrote, “The theatrical release of our film about Love, Likes and Everything in Between” adding, “SAVE THE DATE!!! 7-2-25.”

Furthermore, Khushi’s actor sister Janhvi Kapoor expressed her excitement on social media.

She under the comment section, “This is going to be special.”

Junaid made his acting debut with Netflix’s film Maharaj. The blockbuster movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari.

While Kushi made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies.

Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reaction on secret baby news REVEALED

Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reaction on secret baby news REVEALED
Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns

Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns
Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’

Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest

Trending News

Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Sania Mirza shares cryptic note for ex-husband Shoaib Malik
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Deepika Padukone’s ‘Singham Again’ to be postponed in fears of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ clash
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Kubra Khan drops UNSEEN clips from major event with Ayeza Khan, Sara Khan
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Salman Khan breaks silence on USA concert scam
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Disha Patani lives happy moments with her frriend in Tokyo, fans react
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Salman Khan's team issues scam alert
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Sarah Khan spills all about her upcoming project opposite Danish Taimoor
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha gets excited seeing Neetu Kapoor at airport
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Arijit Singh invites Pakistani businesswoman to share vocals on stage
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Ayeza Khan bids heartwarming goodbye to London fans 'until next time'
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth unveil first photos from their traditional South Indian wedding