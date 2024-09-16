Salman Khan's team issues scam alert

The team of Salman Khan has warned against a viral fake post featuring the superstar's appearance in the United States.
On September 16, the manager of the Sikandar star, Jordy Patel, took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot from an online ticketing platform which had the actor's photo attached.
The post stated that the actor is bound to make an appearance at the Arlington Theatre in the United States on Saturday October 5 at 4pm.
Warning against the scam, it was mentioned, "SCAM ALERT!! DO NOT BUY TICKETS. @beingsalmankhan is NOT making any appearances in US in 2024."
Immersing in the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Radhe star was taking part in the holy celebration hosted by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his sister Arpita Khan.
On the work front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his next highly-awaited Sikandar.