Trending

Salman Khan's team issues scam alert

Salman Khan's upcoming United States appearance is pure scam

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Salman Khans upcoming United States appearance is pure scam
Salman Khan's upcoming United States appearance is pure scam 

The team of Salman Khan has warned against a viral fake post featuring the superstar's appearance in the United States. 

On September 16, the manager of the Sikandar star, Jordy Patel, took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot from an online ticketing platform which had the actor's photo attached. 

The post stated that the actor is bound to make an appearance at the Arlington Theatre in the United States on Saturday October 5 at 4pm. 

Warning against the scam, it was mentioned,  "SCAM ALERT!! DO NOT BUY TICKETS. @beingsalmankhan is NOT making any appearances in US in 2024."

Salman Khans team issues scam alert

Immersing in the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Radhe star was taking part in the holy celebration hosted by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his sister Arpita Khan. 

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his next highly-awaited Sikandar. 

Global Voices makes major announcement about new executive director

Global Voices makes major announcement about new executive director
Kate Middleton in ‘fragile position’ as Prince William ‘battles all sorts of emotions’

Kate Middleton in ‘fragile position’ as Prince William ‘battles all sorts of emotions’
Sarah Khan spills all about her upcoming project opposite Danish Taimoor

Sarah Khan spills all about her upcoming project opposite Danish Taimoor

King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'

King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'

Trending News

King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Sarah Khan spills all about her upcoming project opposite Danish Taimoor
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha gets excited seeing Neetu Kapoor at airport
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Arijit Singh invites Pakistani businesswoman to share vocals on stage
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Ayeza Khan bids heartwarming goodbye to London fans 'until next time'
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth unveil first photos from their traditional South Indian wedding
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Maya Ali ticks off another ‘bucket list’ item in latest escapade
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Kubra Khan recalls her experience working with Atif Aslam in 'Sang-e-Mah'
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Akshay Kumar celebrates son Aarav’s 21st birthday with sweet note
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Shah Rukh Khan’s top 3 movies that turn love into pure magic
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Ayeza Khan dazzles in beige saree for a meet and greet night
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
Bilal Ashraf spends 'rewarding' moments with cancer patients