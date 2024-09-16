Trending

Salman Khan breaks silence on USA concert scam

Salman Khan issues official statement threatening fraudsters of legal action amid USA concert scam

  by Web Desk
  September 16, 2024
Salman Khan breaks silence on USA concert scam
Salman Khan breaks silence on USA concert scam

Salman Khan has debunked all the false rumours of him arranging any concert in USA, via an official statement.

Shortly after an alleged post luring Khan’s fans into buying the tickets for his USA 2024 concert went viral, the Tiger actor’s managing team promptly responded to the claims with a clear warning against the offenders.

Taking to Khan’s official Instagram account on Monday, his team shared a statement noting, “This is to inform that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams are organizing any upcoming concerts or appearances in the USA in 2024.”

“Any claims suggesting that Mr. Khan will be performing are completely false. Please do not trust any emails, messages, or advertisements promoting such events,” they added.

Warning the fraudsters of serious consequences, they noted, “Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr. Salman Khan's name for fraudulent purposes.”

Salman Khan who was last seen in Tiger 3, is currently working on his upcoming film Sikandar, in which he will share the screen with Animal famed actress, Rashmika Mandanna.

Khan also has Karan Johar's The Bull and the action-packed Tiger vs Pathaan lined up, where he will reunite on-screen with his close friend and fellow actor, Shah Rukh Khan.

