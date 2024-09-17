Trending

Deepika Padukone’s ‘Singham Again’ to be postponed in fears of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ clash

Rohit Shetty shies away from clashing ‘Singham Again’ with Kartik Aryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ on Diwali 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Rohit Shetty shies away from clashing with Kartik Aryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ on Diwali 2024
Rohit Shetty shies away from clashing with Kartik Aryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ on Diwali 2024

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Singham Again is reportedly being postponed, and it’s all because of its much-discussed clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

As of now, both flicks are scheduled to be released on Diwali 2024’s date of November 1, so makers are naturally trying to cut down potential losses from ticket sales eating into each other.

Bollywood Hungama reported that Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Kumar Mangat, Jio Studios, and Reliance Entertainment have held meetings in the past three days to decide the fate for Singham Again.

One source has mentioned that the production might as well be delayed by two weeks, giving it a solo release slot for maximum cash grabbing.

So far, Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 seems to be the season’s flavor pick because of the franchise’s outstanding performance.

Since the instalment is pairing Kartik Aryan with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Maduri Dixit this time, it’s expected to take all the lightning and thunder away, especially with a Mere Dholna dance battle.

Meanwhile, Singham Again features just as stellar of a cast, including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff.

The stakes are burning even more with Arjun Kapoor playing a ruthless villain for the first time after having previously shown a brutal glimpse of it in Ishaqzaade.

Old saying notes that the bigger the star combo, the higher expectations does it set for delivering a blockbuster, and that’s why Rohit Shetty wants to be sure of the date.

Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reaction on secret baby news REVEALED

Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reaction on secret baby news REVEALED
Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns

Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns
Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’

Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest

Trending News

Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Sania Mirza shares cryptic note for ex-husband Shoaib Malik
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan team up for romantic drama
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Kubra Khan drops UNSEEN clips from major event with Ayeza Khan, Sara Khan
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Salman Khan breaks silence on USA concert scam
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Disha Patani lives happy moments with her frriend in Tokyo, fans react
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Salman Khan's team issues scam alert
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Sarah Khan spills all about her upcoming project opposite Danish Taimoor
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha gets excited seeing Neetu Kapoor at airport
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Arijit Singh invites Pakistani businesswoman to share vocals on stage
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Ayeza Khan bids heartwarming goodbye to London fans 'until next time'
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth unveil first photos from their traditional South Indian wedding