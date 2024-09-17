Deepika Padukone’s ‘Singham Again’ to be postponed in fears of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ clash

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Singham Again is reportedly being postponed, and it’s all because of its much-discussed clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
As of now, both flicks are scheduled to be released on Diwali 2024’s date of November 1, so makers are naturally trying to cut down potential losses from ticket sales eating into each other.
Bollywood Hungama reported that Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Kumar Mangat, Jio Studios, and Reliance Entertainment have held meetings in the past three days to decide the fate for Singham Again.
One source has mentioned that the production might as well be delayed by two weeks, giving it a solo release slot for maximum cash grabbing.
So far, Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 seems to be the season’s flavor pick because of the franchise’s outstanding performance.
Since the instalment is pairing Kartik Aryan with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Maduri Dixit this time, it’s expected to take all the lightning and thunder away, especially with a Mere Dholna dance battle.
Meanwhile, Singham Again features just as stellar of a cast, including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff.
The stakes are burning even more with Arjun Kapoor playing a ruthless villain for the first time after having previously shown a brutal glimpse of it in Ishaqzaade.
Old saying notes that the bigger the star combo, the higher expectations does it set for delivering a blockbuster, and that’s why Rohit Shetty wants to be sure of the date.