Trending

Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’

Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa starrer ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ captures Mahira Khan’s attention

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’
Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’

Mahira Khan is singing high praises for Fahad Mustafa’s acting in his ongoing hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum!

The drama has been receiving widespread praise from viewers and numerous celebrities alike, and now Mahira Khan has added her name to the growing list of admirers.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, September 16, the Jeeto Pakistan host dropped a recap of his ongoing superhit drama before the telecast of the newest episode.

“Quick Recap,” captioned the actor.

On the post, Khan dropped a comment speaking highly of Fahad’s acting and the entire team that captured everyone’s attention.

“Amazinggg! MashAllah. So happy for you. And your entire team. Killed it. Like you always do,” wrote the actress in her comment.

Replying to the comment, the Load Wedding actor said, “Thank you.”

Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’

The drama centers on the relationship between Sharjeena (Hania Aamir) and Mustafa (Fahad Mustafa), a couple with completely opposite personalities who strive to complement each other's shortcomings.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is getting widely acclaimed for its compelling storyline and outstanding actors.

“The actors, the acting, the story line, the characters—everything is just too good,” praised a viewer.

Another expressed, “What a journey.. From Nothing to Everything.. There Is Love.. There Is Pain.”

The TV drama features an ensemble cast that includes Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa, Emmad Irfani, Maya Khan, Naeema Butt, Javed Sheikh, and Bushra Ansari.

Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reaction on secret baby news REVEALED

Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reaction on secret baby news REVEALED
Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns

Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns
Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’

Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest

Trending News

Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Sania Mirza shares cryptic note for ex-husband Shoaib Malik
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Deepika Padukone’s ‘Singham Again’ to be postponed in fears of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ clash
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan team up for romantic drama
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Kubra Khan drops UNSEEN clips from major event with Ayeza Khan, Sara Khan
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Salman Khan breaks silence on USA concert scam
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Disha Patani lives happy moments with her frriend in Tokyo, fans react
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Salman Khan's team issues scam alert
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Sarah Khan spills all about her upcoming project opposite Danish Taimoor
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha gets excited seeing Neetu Kapoor at airport
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Arijit Singh invites Pakistani businesswoman to share vocals on stage
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Ayeza Khan bids heartwarming goodbye to London fans 'until next time'
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth unveil first photos from their traditional South Indian wedding