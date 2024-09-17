Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’

Mahira Khan is singing high praises for Fahad Mustafa’s acting in his ongoing hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum!
The drama has been receiving widespread praise from viewers and numerous celebrities alike, and now Mahira Khan has added her name to the growing list of admirers.
Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, September 16, the Jeeto Pakistan host dropped a recap of his ongoing superhit drama before the telecast of the newest episode.
“Quick Recap,” captioned the actor.
On the post, Khan dropped a comment speaking highly of Fahad’s acting and the entire team that captured everyone’s attention.
“Amazinggg! MashAllah. So happy for you. And your entire team. Killed it. Like you always do,” wrote the actress in her comment.
Replying to the comment, the Load Wedding actor said, “Thank you.”
The drama centers on the relationship between Sharjeena (Hania Aamir) and Mustafa (Fahad Mustafa), a couple with completely opposite personalities who strive to complement each other's shortcomings.
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is getting widely acclaimed for its compelling storyline and outstanding actors.
“The actors, the acting, the story line, the characters—everything is just too good,” praised a viewer.
Another expressed, “What a journey.. From Nothing to Everything.. There Is Love.. There Is Pain.”
The TV drama features an ensemble cast that includes Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa, Emmad Irfani, Maya Khan, Naeema Butt, Javed Sheikh, and Bushra Ansari.