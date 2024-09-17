Jordan Chiles files third appeal after losing 2024 Olympic bronze medal

Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles has filed a new appeal with Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court after being denied the bronze medal in the women’s floor exercise at the 2024 Olympics.
As per several reports, this is her third attempt at challenging the decision, with her previous two appeals rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) awarded the bronze medal to Romania's Ana Barbosu following a CAS ruling.
The 23-year-old, who initially placed fifth, had her score upgraded to third after an inquiry about the difficulty rating of her routine.
However, Barbosu’s team argued that the inquiry was submitted four seconds past the FIG’s one-minute deadline.
CAS, which is the highest authority in sports legal matters, was accused of bias due to supposed connections with Romania, though it strongly rejected these claims.
Moreover, Chiles also reported facing racist abuse online over the dispute.
Nevertheless, she won gold in the team event in Paris, alongside Simone Biles.