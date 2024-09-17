Sports

Jordan Chiles files third appeal after losing 2024 Olympic bronze medal

Team USA's Jordan Chiles also reported facing racist abuse online over the dispute

  • September 17, 2024
Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles has filed a new appeal with Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court after being denied the bronze medal in the women’s floor exercise at the 2024 Olympics.

As per several reports, this is her third attempt at challenging the decision, with her previous two appeals rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) awarded the bronze medal to Romania's Ana Barbosu following a CAS ruling.

The 23-year-old, who initially placed fifth, had her score upgraded to third after an inquiry about the difficulty rating of her routine.

However, Barbosu’s team argued that the inquiry was submitted four seconds past the FIG’s one-minute deadline.

CAS, which is the highest authority in sports legal matters, was accused of bias due to supposed connections with Romania, though it strongly rejected these claims.

Moreover, Chiles also reported facing racist abuse online over the dispute.

Nevertheless, she won gold in the team event in Paris, alongside Simone Biles.

Sports News

Emma Raducanu secures nail-biting win over Peyton Stearns at Korea Open
Tennis legend picks between Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Lord Coe joins race to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president
Canada eliminates Great Britain from Davis Cup, advances to quarterfinals
Christian Horner gives strong warning after Red Bull disaster
Manchester United icon claims Erik ten Hag 'is worst in our history'
Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola breaks silence on alleged 115 charges
Babar Azam vs. Muhammad Rizwan: Former cricketer shares surprising verdict
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji hints at early retirement amid busy schedule
Harry Brook to lead England in ODI series against Australia amid Jos Buttler’s injury
Saleema Imtiaz landmark achievement: Joins ICC as Pakistan's first female umpire