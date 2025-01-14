Cristiano Ronaldo secures record-breaking deal to stay with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to stay in Saudi Arabia for a longer period by renewing his contract with the football club Al-Nassr.
As per The Mirror, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will sign a new contract with the club that will last until June next 2026 as his current contract with the Saudi club will end this season.
Ronaldo is expected to earn £168million every year for playing with the Saudi Pro League team.
As per the reports, he will earn extra money from a signing bonus and deals related to using his images for promotions.
Earlier reports revealed that Ronaldo has reportedly set a condition for renewing his contract with Al Nassr by asking Al Nassr to strengthen their team.
Ronaldo wants his team to upgrade their squad in order to be more competitive against other strong teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.
The Portuguese star has specifically requested that Casemiro be brought to Al Nassr.
Even though Casemiro’s contract with Manchester United is valid until next year, reports revealed that he has not been playing a major role at the club under coach Ruben Amorim.
Reports also suggest that Casemiro is no longer seen as a key player at Manchester United, and the club is likely to allow him to leave this year.
Ronaldo and Casemiro have played 122 matches together for Real Madrid and Manchester United, during which they scored a total of seven goals together.
By scoring 17 goals in 20 matches this season, Ronaldo has already proven his worth to the team both as a player and as a remarkable figure.