Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat sparks shocking abuse toward Kai Havertz’s wife

Following Arsenal’s FA Cup loss to Manchester United, Arsenal striker Kai Havertz’s wife was subjected to severe abuse on social media.
During the match, Kai missed a great opportunity to win the game during normal play and later missed his penalty, which was saved by Manchester United’s goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir in the shootout.
As a result, Manchester United won 5-3 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in regular time.
His wife, Sophia Havertz took to her Instagram account and shared two direct messages on her story she received on Instagram.
After posting a message on her story, Sophia responded by writing, "For anyone to think it's okay to write something like this is so shocking to me. I hope you are so ashamed of yourself.”
On another DM, she wrote, "I'm not sure what to even say but please guys, be more respectful. We are better than this."
The Arsenal Football Club has informed the police about the abuse and is collaborating with a specialized data company to help identify the individuals who are responsible for sending abusive messages.
For the unversed, the couple got married last year and in November, Sophia revealed that she is expecting a baby.