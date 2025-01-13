Novak Djokovic wins first match with Murray as coach at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic won his first match at the Australian Open on Monday, January 13, with Andy Murray as his coach.
As per BBC Sports, Djokovic defeated 19-year-old American Nishesh Basavareddy with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Djokovic said, "I'm thrilled to have him in my corner. I must say that it's a bit strange to have him courtside in my box. We played for over 20 years against each other at the highest level, so it's nice to have him on my side of the net."
Talking about his coach, the player said, “He gave me some great advice during the match. It's really nice to be able to exchange some feedback. It's been a really nice experience, hopefully we don't stop here."
Djokovic undoubtedly surprised everyone by appointing Andy Murray, his former rival and close friend, as his coach in late November.
Murray and Djokovic have a long history of rivalry that began when they were teenagers.
The partnership came after Djokovic ended his collaboration with his long-time coach, Goran Ivanisevic.
After being eliminated from the Brisbane International tournament, Djokovic is now striving to win his 11th Australian Open title and 25th Grand Slam.
Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, retired after the Paris Olympics in August, where he lost in the doubles quarterfinals, ending his 19-year career.
Djokovic will face Portugal’s Jaime Faria in the second round of the tournament.