Prince William, Kate Middleton ordered to make public appearance with Prince Andrew

King Charles has ordered both Prince William and Kate Middleton to welcome Prince Andrew back into the royal family by making a public appearance with him.
According to GB News, the Prince of Wales even requested to drive his uncle to the church as a means of restoring relations when they were in Scotland last month.
The Duke of York’s carefully planned visit to a public event with Kate Middleton will significantly boost his image and might as well play a hand in dusting off his “disgraced royal” image.
One royal insider has revealed that there were several arguments and confusions over Prince Andrew’s travel arrangements until he got a call from Your Majesty on Sunday morning.
Speaking of his upcoming appearance with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the source said, “It’s more than he could have wished for.”
“King Charles feels he has an awful lot on his in-tray and this is one issue he wants to draw a line under,” the person added.
Over their summer break, Your Majesty had multiple discussions about bringing Prince Andrew back into the family fold, but not to royal engagements yet.
This has however caused some tensions within the Firm as Prince William has “absolutely no desire” to be seen with the Duke of York in public.
Kate Middleton, too, likes to limit meeting with him in private.