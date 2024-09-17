Titan submersible implosion: Ex-OceanGate contractor reveals shocking details

A former contractor of OceanGate, Tym Catterson, has made a shocking revelation about the final time of the Titan submersible passengers.
According to People, the US Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation began a two-week inquiry on Monday, September 16, to investigate the deadly implosion of the Titan submersible that killed five people on board.
The former contractor of the company was also among the people who were testified by the board, fifteen months after the tragic incident, to learn about his thoughts about the last moments of the unlucky passengers.
Catterson in his testimony said, “What I found and what I feel is that the implosion happened instantaneously.” This means that the passenger sitting in the submersible has no idea what will happen to them.
He also believed that the portholes or viewport were not the reason behind the implosion of the 22-foot-long vessel, “Because there (were) no shards there. (The failure) happened at the forward glue line at the ring,” which indicates that the incident would have had to ‘happen extraordinarily fast.’
Chatterson testified, “Which means the people in there had no idea this was coming. I just want to make sure you let the public know nobody was suffering in there.”
He described that the passengers were probably happy to say they were all waiting to see the Titanic when this happened.
For the unversed, the Titan submersible was imploded on June 18, 2023, during a journey to the Titanic wreckage.
The vessel was carrying OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.