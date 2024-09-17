World

Titan submersible implosion: Ex-OceanGate contractor reveals shocking details

US Coast Guard is investigating the tragic implosion of the Titan submersible

US Coast Guard is investigating the tragic implosion of the Titan submersible
US Coast Guard is investigating the tragic implosion of the Titan submersible

A former contractor of OceanGate, Tym Catterson, has made a shocking revelation about the final time of the Titan submersible passengers.

According to People, the US Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation began a two-week inquiry on Monday, September 16, to investigate the deadly implosion of the Titan submersible that killed five people on board.

The former contractor of the company was also among the people who were testified by the board, fifteen months after the tragic incident, to learn about his thoughts about the last moments of the unlucky passengers.

Catterson in his testimony said, “What I found and what I feel is that the implosion happened instantaneously.” This means that the passenger sitting in the submersible has no idea what will happen to them.

He also believed that the portholes or viewport were not the reason behind the implosion of the 22-foot-long vessel, “Because there (were) no shards there. (The failure) happened at the forward glue line at the ring,” which indicates that the incident would have had to ‘happen extraordinarily fast.’

Chatterson testified, “Which means the people in there had no idea this was coming. I just want to make sure you let the public know nobody was suffering in there.”

He described that the passengers were probably happy to say they were all waiting to see the Titanic when this happened.

For the unversed, the Titan submersible was imploded on June 18, 2023, during a journey to the Titanic wreckage.

The vessel was carrying OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Myanmar flood crisis deepens as death toll surpasses 220
Brazilian mayoral debate turns violent as candidate hits rival with chair
New details unveil in recent attempted assassination of Donald Trump
US supports Taiwan with $228 million spare parts deal amid rising China tensions
Titan submersible's last message before implosion revealed in new inquiry
Iran denies recent claims of supplying weapons to Russia amid conflict
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt
Shy yellow-eyed penguin Hoiho wins New Zealand's Bird of the Year competition
Greece eyes 'historic' highs in tourism revenue for 2024
1 in 3 Japanese citizens are now 65 or older, report
Huw Edwards to be sentenced for obscene child images today