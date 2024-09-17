Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles as they joined a star-studded celebration for their close friend, filmmaker Tyler Perry, on Saturday night.
Just a night before the Duke of Sussex's 40th birthday, the couple was seen leaving a lavish Montecito mansion, where they marked Perry's 55th birthday alongside other high-profile of Hollywood.
In exclusive photos obtained my Daily Mail on Monday, Meghan could be seen in the backseat of a black Range Rover, laughing and chatting with her husband Harry, as they departed the event.
Though Meghan's outfit was not clearly visible from inside the car, Harry was dressed in a gray suit.
The duchess was also wearing her engagement ring and wedding band, with her long brunette hair styled into a ponytail.
Perry's birthday bash was filled with A-list celebrities, including talk show legends Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, singer Alicia Keys, and actor Aaron O’Connell.
Meghan and Harry reportedly spent several hours mingling with the guests, including Paramount CEO Brian Robbins and his wife, Tracy, as well as French actor Vincent Cassel's wife, Tina Kunakey.
A worker, involved in setting up the party revealed, "There was a lot of music, dancing, and singing. Lots of speeches and food too."
"Everyone was having a lot of fun. It was a good party. There were a lot of famous people but I cannot say any more," they added.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the party around 7 p.m. and stayed for approximately four hours, leaving just after 11 p.m.
Tyler Perry is a longtime friend to the couple, offering them a place to stay at his Beverly Hills mansion when they first relocated to California in 2020 after stepping back from their royal duties.