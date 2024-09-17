World

Elon Musk set to achieve biggest milestone of life: 'World's first trillionaire'

Tesla owner, who is the richest person on the planet, has a net worth of $250 billion

  by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Tech giant Elon Musk is on the track to becoming the first trillionaire in the world.

According to CNN, Musk, who owns a social media platform, electric vehicles, a space rocket company, and miniature brain implants, is expected to become a trillionaire in the coming years.

Musk's businesses are reaching new heights of success, which has made him the most influential yet controversial personality in the world.

Currently, the richest man on the planet, Musk, has a net worth of $250 billion.

As per the Connect Academy, the SpaceX boss made history as the first trillionaire in the world by 2027.

Moreover, he also has an additional 303 million stocks that he got in the controversial compensation package, struck down by a judge and approved by shareholders.

The senior equity analyst at Wedbush Securities, Dan Ives, told CNN, “We believe Musk has positioned himself to achieve new heights over the coming years as Tesla capitalises on full self-driving, Robotaxis and the future of EVs.”

To note, the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is also on the same track and will achieve a new milestone by 2028.

