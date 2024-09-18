Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test

Jannik Sinner gets support from Daria Kasatkina after the doping test controversy.
According to Sportskeeda, the Russian player shared her doping test mishap from the Indian Wells Open to slam the doping procedure and to put Sinner’s controversy into perspective.
Kasatkina, in an interview with the TNNS, defended the world's number one tennis player and said she believes Sinner is innocent.
Kasatkina said, “That part, you asked if I believed he was innocent, and I do. Double standards, Jannik is able to hire the best lawyers. People who will have it all figured out. That's undoubtedly his advantage. I have an Italian coach, and he knows other incidents that we are not aware of."
She recalled the time when she missed the drug test because she left early for practice and later got served with a strike via email without any phone call or contact.
The 27-year-old expressed her frustration on the matter that no one made a single effort to contact her or anyone from management and directly imposed a strike.
Kasatkina criticised the doping procedures, saying, “I tried to, but they said everything was according to rules. Well, as you say, but that's strike one. When there are two, then you start getting nervous. And you have so much on your plate apart from that, and so many thoughts, tasks you have to do, and also playing tennis since it's your job.”
Kasatkina highlighted that the doping-related procedures make things tough and make the player ‘constantly worried.’