Justin Timberlake delights fans with big announcement after DWI plea deal

The 43-year-old pop artist shares major update after legal resolution in DWI case

  September 18, 2024
  • September 18, 2024
Justin Timberlake broke his silence on his Forget Tomorrow world tour following his recent plea deal in a DWI case.

During an interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 16, the 43-year-old pop artist hinted that he has added 10 extra dates for 2025 to his Forget Tomorrow world tour.

This entailed two performances in Mexico City in February after eight appearances in the United States starting in January.

As per Audacy, the press release about new date stated, “With multiple sell outs and incredible fan demand,” Justin’s tour has “garnered the addition of numerous second and third shows across the globe, has sold over one million tickets thus far and spans over 60 cities across the 95+ performances.”

On Wednesday, September 18, at 10 a.m. local time, tickets for the new dates will go on sale through Verizon and Citi.

The general public can then purchase tickets on September 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour announcement was made five days after the Selfish hitmaker accepted a plea bargain in his June-started DWI case.

As part of the agreement, Justin's charge of driving while intoxicated was dismissed.

On September 13, he entered a guilty plea to Driving While Ability Impaired, a less serious traffic infraction, in Sag Harbour Village court in New York.

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley share exciting plans amid pregnancy
Cardi B breaks silence on non-payment lawsuit
Taylor Swift manifested her boyfriend Travis Kelce
Robert Pattinson keeps dying to survive in ‘Mickey 17’ trailer
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Miley Cyrus gets ‘worried’ new lawsuit will involve ex-husband Liam Hemsworth
Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks 'treatment and therapy' amid assault lawsuit
Billie Eilish, brother Finneas endorse Kamala Harris, take sharp dig at Trump
Cardi B schools’ fan for criticizing her 'insane' postpartum workout routine
Cillian Murphy confronts Catholic church atrocities in 'Small Things Like These' trailer
Mark Ruffalo pens sweet words for Wife Sunrise on her birthday