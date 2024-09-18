Justin Timberlake delights fans with big announcement after DWI plea deal

Justin Timberlake broke his silence on his Forget Tomorrow world tour following his recent plea deal in a DWI case.
During an interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 16, the 43-year-old pop artist hinted that he has added 10 extra dates for 2025 to his Forget Tomorrow world tour.
This entailed two performances in Mexico City in February after eight appearances in the United States starting in January.
As per Audacy, the press release about new date stated, “With multiple sell outs and incredible fan demand,” Justin’s tour has “garnered the addition of numerous second and third shows across the globe, has sold over one million tickets thus far and spans over 60 cities across the 95+ performances.”
On Wednesday, September 18, at 10 a.m. local time, tickets for the new dates will go on sale through Verizon and Citi.
The general public can then purchase tickets on September 23 at 10 a.m. local time.
The tour announcement was made five days after the Selfish hitmaker accepted a plea bargain in his June-started DWI case.
As part of the agreement, Justin's charge of driving while intoxicated was dismissed.
On September 13, he entered a guilty plea to Driving While Ability Impaired, a less serious traffic infraction, in Sag Harbour Village court in New York.