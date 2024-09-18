Trending

Is Kiara Advani jetting off to Italy for 'War 2' shoot?

Kiara Advani will reportedly be starring alongside Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Kiara Advani was recently spotted departing from the Mumbai airport days after actor Hrithik Roshan. 

The Kabir Singh star's appearance at the airport  left fans speculating that she was headed to join the Italy schedule shoot of War 2. 

In the early hours of September 18, 2024 the superstar in a viral video slayed an all-black look, the perfect airport OOTD. 


She stopped to pose for the paparazzi and waved at them before heading inside the airport. 

Shortly after the footage went viral, her fans reacted. Some were quick enough to think that Advani was jetting off to Italy to join Hrithik for the filming of War 2. 

One person wrote, " Heads to Italy for a song shoot with Hrithik." 

" Excited for Wae 2 schedule in Italy with Hrithik," the other commented. 

War 2 is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies marking the Jujugg Jeeyo starlet's entry in the YRF Spy Universe. 

According to a report in Mid-day  Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani's Italy schedule shoot spans six days in scenic locations like Como, Tuscany, Venice, Naples, Amalfi Coast, and Sorrento Peninsula.

Kubra Khan drops UNSEEN clips from major event with Ayeza Khan, Sara Khan