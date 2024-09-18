Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks 'treatment and therapy' amid assault lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs' started seeking “treatment and therapy” after being denied bail for serious sex crimes.
Earlier this week, the music mogul was arrested on sex trafficking charges, as per a federal indictment.
His attorney, Marc Agnifilo revealed that Sean is seeking “treatment and therapy for things that most respectfully he needs treatment and therapy for and he’s getting that” during his hearing on Tuesday.
However, the attorney did not disclosed the details behind the treatment due to confidentiality.
Marc added, “Mr. Combs is not a perfect person. There’s been drug use, there’s been toxic relationships – which I think were mutual in their toxicity as these things often are."
Sean was arrested at a Manhattan hotel by Homeland on Monday. He was denied bail after pleading not guilty in court.
As per the lawyer, the I'll Be Missing You crooner can be anything but a “criminal.”
Marc further noted that the musician should be appreciated for getting help "at the ripe age of 54."
For the unversed, Sean is set to appear in court on Wednesday, September 18.