Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks 'treatment and therapy' amid assault lawsuit

Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after pleading not guilty on Tuesday

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Sean Diddy Combs seeks treatment and therapy amid assault lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs seeks 'treatment and therapy' amid assault lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs' started seeking “treatment and therapy” after being denied bail for serious sex crimes.

Earlier this week, the music mogul was arrested on sex trafficking charges, as per a federal indictment.

His attorney, Marc Agnifilo revealed that Sean is seeking “treatment and therapy for things that most respectfully he needs treatment and therapy for and he’s getting that” during his hearing on Tuesday.

However, the attorney did not disclosed the details behind the treatment due to confidentiality.

Marc added, “Mr. Combs is not a perfect person. There’s been drug use, there’s been toxic relationships – which I think were mutual in their toxicity as these things often are."

Sean was arrested at a Manhattan hotel by Homeland on Monday. He was denied bail after pleading not guilty in court.

As per the lawyer, the I'll Be Missing You crooner can be anything but a “criminal.”

Marc further noted that the musician should be appreciated for getting help "at the ripe age of 54."

For the unversed, Sean is set to appear in court on Wednesday, September 18.

Robert Pattinson keeps dying to survive in ‘Mickey 17’ trailer

Robert Pattinson keeps dying to survive in ‘Mickey 17’ trailer
Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP
King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie with kind praises in new statement

King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie with kind praises in new statement
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey

Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey

Entertainment News

Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Miley Cyrus gets ‘worried’ new lawsuit will involve ex-husband Liam Hemsworth
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Billie Eilish, brother Finneas endorse Kamala Harris, take sharp dig at Trump
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Cardi B schools’ fan for criticizing her 'insane' postpartum workout routine
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Cillian Murphy confronts Catholic church atrocities in 'Small Things Like These' trailer
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Mark Ruffalo pens sweet words for Wife Sunrise on her birthday
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Victoria Beckham 'fears' marriage with David Beckham might end
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Sean 'Diddy' Combs indicted in shocking cases after his arrest
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Reese Witherspoon shares glimpses of ‘girl’s night’ at 2024 Emmys
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Cillian Murphy makes bombshell confession about ‘Oppenheimer:' 'I was pretty broken’
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Sophie Turner goes official with Peregrine Pearson days after Joe Jonas divorce