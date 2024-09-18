Kubra Khan ecstatic over green outfit representing Palestinian flag

Kubra Khan's stunning green outfit at the London meet and greet caught eyes!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Abhi starlet shared a clip featuring a close peek into her perfectly designed green dress and the polti, symbolic to the colours of the Palestine flag.
Giving a massive shoutout to her designer, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay starlet penned a lengthy caption, " You have won my heart with this. Thank you so much for making this Gorgeous dress for me! You totally aced it."
"I knew I wanted it to be Green for what the colour represents in the Falasteen Flag. White for our deeds and purity, Black for our Battles, Red For our Swords and Green for our Fields. I pray that this beautiful land blooms again with the blessings of Allah. Love to @luxeeventsuk for taking the initiative and raising funds for our brothers and sisters." the superstar added.
"Extra love for my gorgeous Polti with flag and the name. A special shoutout to @purniya for making all of this happen you know you’re the best," she signed off.
Kubra Khan, Ayeza Khan and Sarah Khan, the three leading ladies of our entertainment industry stole the spotlight with their style statements at the glitzy event.